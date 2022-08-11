Masks back in Delhi as must in public places, but not inside cars

People travelling in a four-wheeler will be exempted from the rule.

The Delhi government has mandated citizens to wear face masks or face covers in all public places across the national capital. However, people travelling in a four-wheeler can avoid this rule, as the government notification has said. The step from the Delhi government comes in the light of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The government notification also said that violators would be punished with a fine of ₹500 if they breach the rule.

The national capital reported a slight dip in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. It reported 2,146 Covid cases against 2,495 reported on the previous day. As many as eight people lost their lives due to the virus.

The Covid positivity rate of the city has increased to 17.83 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,205, out of which 5,549 patients are being treated in home isolation. The number of Covid containment zones in the city stands at 259.

