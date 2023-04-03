Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Says Production Volume Likely To Be Hit In Fy24. Here's Why

Maruti Suzuki says production volume likely to be hit in FY24. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Apr 2023, 18:30 PM
Follow us on:

Maruti Suzuki on Monday said that its production volume in the current fiscal could likely get hit due to unpredictability in the availability of electronic components, PTI reported. The company informed that shortage of such components had also impacted its production in the last financial year. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the carmaker produced a record 19.22 lakh units.

File photo of Maruti Suzuki Baleno

However, the OEM fell short of its target of taking the overall production to 20 lakh units in the last fiscal. In a regulatory filing, the company said, "As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2023-24 as well."

Last month, the company's total production, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, stood at 1,54,148 units, which was down 6% from 1,63,392 units in the year-ago period. The company's production of total passenger vehicles declined to 1,50,820 units last month as compared with 1,59,211 units in March of 2022.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Production of its mini and compact segment cars declined to 1,08,001 units last month from 1,09,676 units in March of 2022 while the production of utility vehicles declined to 29,440 units last month as compared with 36,249 units in the corresponding month a year ago. Similarly, manufacturing of the company's light commercial vehicle Super Carry dipped to 3,328 units in March as against 4,181 units in the year-ago period.

Coming to sales figures, the auto OEM posted its highest-ever sales of 19,66,164 units in FY22-23. It sold 1,70,071 units last month, including 1,36,787 units sold in the domestic market, 3,165 units sold to other OEMs and 30,119 units shipped to overseas markets. Maruti Suzuki sold the most number of compact vehicles which include Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, Tour S, Swift and Dzire.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2023, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: Super Baleno Maruti Suzuki
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS