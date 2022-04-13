HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Says India's Mandatory Six Airbags Proposal Will Hurt Sales

Maruti Suzuki says India's mandatory six airbags proposal will hurt sales

The government had released a draft proposal in January mandating six air bags in all passenger cars manufactured from October 1.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 06:08 PM
File photo of dual airbags used for representational purpose
File photo of dual airbags used for representational purpose
File photo of dual airbags used for representational purpose
File photo of dual airbags used for representational purpose

The country's plan to make six airbags mandatory in passenger vehicles will make them more expensive and hurt sales by driving out a chunk of potential buyers, Maruti Suzuki's chairman RC Bhargava told Reuters. The move will put more pressure on companies that already struggling with high costs of raw materials driving vehicle prices, he added.

The government had released a draft proposal in January mandating six air bags in all passenger cars manufactured from October 1. The draft rules are a part of a series of road safety measures being taken by the authorities, and are yet to be finalised.

(Also read | Maruti Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross on offer; discounts up to 20,000. Check details)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This comes on top of already declining sales of small cars due to the pandemic and addition of six airbags will only increase their costs, further hurting their sales while big and expensive cars continue to grow. "This will hurt the growth of the small car market and the smaller and poorer people, who cannot afford the more expensive cars," Bhargava said.

It is already mandatory to provide driver and front passenger airbags in all cars manufactured in the country. Addition of another four airbags will increase the cost by 17,600, according to auto market data provider JATO Dynamics. Cost could be even higher in some cases as companies will need to make engineering changes to the car's structure, JATO India's President Ravi Bhatia noted. "The damage will be significant at the lower end of the market where there is huge price sensitivity," he added.

India sees many deaths due to road accidents with more than 133,000 people killed in 355,000 road accidents in the country in 2020, government data showed. Car passengers accounted for 13% of deaths. Thus, transport ministry is firm on its plans and is pushing automakers to agree to the rules, Reuters reported, citing sources.

 

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 06:06 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki airbags
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Tata Motors said that the design of the Concept Curvv EV is based on Sierra Concept earlier showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020.
Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV revealed, will sit above Nexon EV
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Representational image of existing Hero Optima CX. 
2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki says India's mandatory six airbags proposal will hurt sales
Maruti Suzuki says India's mandatory six airbags proposal will hurt sales
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in coming months, another model too in pipeline
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in coming months, another model too in pipeline
2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open
2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open
Land Rover to recall nearly 15,000 Range Rover SUVs to fix seatbelt issue
Land Rover to recall nearly 15,000 Range Rover SUVs to fix seatbelt issue
Global EV sales overtake hybrid cars for the first time in 2021: Report
Global EV sales overtake hybrid cars for the first time in 2021: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city