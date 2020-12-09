In a bid to bolster customer confidence and provide a shot in the arm to sales, Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced the launch of Smart Finance service for Nexa customers across 30 cities in the country. The online service seeks to provide end-to-end and real-time car finance facility to prospective buyers.

With the idea to simplify car finance option, the facility will allow for what is being claimed as a 'one-stop shop' for entire vehicle finance needs. The services include choosing the right finance partner, selecting the best suited loan product, completion of all the finance related formalities and disbursal of the loan.

To offer multiple financier option, Maruti has tied up with HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICCI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance and Kotak Mahindra Prime.

The country's car maker now hopes that the facility is able to convince prospective buyers to sign the dotted line without being perturbed about complexities of car financing. "We have always explored unique ways to assist our customers in their car buying journey. Under the Smart Finance platform, currently hosted on the NEXA website, we have partnered with several popular financiers to provide custom curated personalized loan offers for our customers," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. "This digital service offers easy financing options and is completely transparent at each stage of the loan process. Among other advantages, the customer gets to customize the EMI, by choosing the loan tenure and interest rate and select a preferred down-payment scheme."

Maruti informs that the facility will be offered for Nexa customers, for salaried employees in Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Dehradun.

This will soon also be extended to Arena customers.