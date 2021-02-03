Maruti Suzuki partners with ALD Automotive India for subscription program

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced its partnership with ALD Automotive India for its new subscription program. ALD Automotive India is the fleet management and operational leasing business line of the Société Générale Group. Maruti Suzuki has also announced that it has expanded its subscription programme to the Kochi city.

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program is offered in eight other India cities including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The brand offers cars such as WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and IGNIS, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross from NEXA, under its subscription program.

In addition to that, the plan is also available with varied mileage options of 10,000, 15,000, 20,000 and 25,000 km annually. Along with a tenure of 12, 24, 36 and 48-month.

On this occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Subscription is a new concept for customers in India and we are encouraged by the overwhelming response in the past few months. We have received over 15,500 enquiries. We have now expanded the program to Kochi, in addition to eight other cities. The unique initiative allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24*7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure."

Maruti said the monthly subscription charges start at ₹12,513 for Wagon R and ₹13,324 for Ignis in Kochi for tenure of 48 months. This is an all-inclusive monthly subscription cost.

Maruti's other partners for Subscription program include Orix Auto Infrastructure Services and Myles Automotive Technologies.