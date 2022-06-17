HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Invests In Ai Startup With Eye On Enhancing Digital Sales Journey

Maruti Suzuki invests in AI startup with eye on enhancing digital sales journey

Maruti Suzuki has taken a 12.09 per cent stage in Sociograph Solutions Private Limited under its MAIL initiative. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jun 2022, 10:53 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced it has invested 2 crore in Sociograph Solutions Private Limited (SSPL), a startup working in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) arena, under its MAIL (Maruti Suzuki’s Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab) initiative which seeks to support new businesses working towards improving mobility solutions. Maruti Suzuki now has a 12.09 per cent stake in SSPL and is looking at using its visual AI platform to enhance the digital sales experience of its customers.

At a time when automotive brands are rapidly looking to strengthen online presence and bank on cutting-edge technology to provide customers with a special buying and post-sales experience, Maruti is looking at both encouraging SSPL work and at making use of its visual AI platform called Dave.AI. As such, the investment from the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund could have symbiotic benefits. “Our investment in SSPL demonstrates our resolve towards improving business metrics using contemporary technology," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki. “The Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund is set up with an aim to invest in early-stage startups which are part of Maruti Suzuki programs. Our intent is to encourage innovation and promote the entrepreneurial spirit of the startups."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Launched in 2019, MAIL seeks to identify and bring together startups with innovative and cutting-edge solutions. As such, SSPL is well-poised to benefit from the investment from Maruti and its association with the country's largest car maker. “We are fortunate to get associated with a market leader like Maruti Suzuki, at an early phase of our startup journey. This collaboration immensely helped us by not only validating our concepts, but also learn and imbibe the skills that are required to scale up our operations in a sustainable manner," said Sriram P.H, Co-founder and CEO of Dave.AI.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2022, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Meet Energica Experia electric ADV motorcycle that goes 420 km in single charge
Meet Energica Experia electric ADV motorcycle that goes 420 km in single charge
Domestic EV segment may see sales of 10 million by 2030: Study
Domestic EV segment may see sales of 10 million by 2030: Study
Maruti Suzuki invests in AI startup with eye on enhancing digital sales journey
Maruti Suzuki invests in AI startup with eye on enhancing digital sales journey
Click parking offenders, win ₹500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150
Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city