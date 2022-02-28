Maruti Suzuki accessories now open for online ordering. Check details
Maruti Suzuki has long had the widest and most extensive service network in the country. It has been a big bragging right of the country's largest automaker but now, there is the additional option of not just taking your Maruti to the nearest service center for inspection and repairs but also ordering genuine accessories online before doing so.
In a press statement, Maruti Suzuki informed that its genuine accessories can now be ordered online by customers in over 100 cities. There is also the option now of scheduling home installation at the convenience of a customer. At present, there are around 2,000 accessories which have been made available for online purchase.
Much like how purchases are made on e-commerce platforms, Maruti is letting customers log on to its website, browse the list of accessories, adding the selection to the virtual shopping cart and the option to select a variety of digital payment options.