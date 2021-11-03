Maruti sells 13,000 units, Tata Motors deliveries grow by 94% on Dhanteras

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India sold around 13,000 models on the day of Dhanteras which is lower than what it sold on the festive day last year. The company mentioned that it accounted this figure to the supply chain constraints because of the global semiconductor shortage. Tata Motors, however, reports a significant jump in Dhanteras sales.

Maruti Suzuki India senior executive director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said that the demands and bookings have been good and the company tried to deliver as many vehicles as possible. “However, due to supply side constraints we closed a little lower than last year, at around 13,000 units," he was quoted saying in a PTI report.

While Maruti Suzuki endured gloomy sales, Tata Motors stated that its deliveries raised by 94 per cent on Dhanteras. However, the automaker did not disclose the exact number of units it sold. Tata Motors president, passenger vehicles business unit Shailesh Chandra said that the brand's deliveries nearly doubled compared to last year owing to the strong demand for the company's 'New Forever' range that also includes the newly launched Punch and the EVs.

MG Motor India also shared that it delivered over 500 units of its mid-sized SUV Astor to customers on Dhanteras.

There is big reason to cheer in the pre-owned vehicle segment, however. Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd, a multi-brand certified used car company, sold about 1,028 units on Dhanteras. Director and CEO Ashutosh Pandey said, “This year's festive season has been remarkable as the brand has registered 40 per cent growth. We are overwhelmed with the traction on our e-commerce platform which has contributed 25 per cent to our overall sales during this festive period."

Despite individual automakers’ sales report on the auspicious day, automobile dealers' body FADA termed the current festive season the worst in terms of business in a decade. The body mentioned that this has been state due to the chip shortage that impacted supplies in passenger vehicles creating a significant shortage of vehicles in SUV, compact-SUV and luxury segment.