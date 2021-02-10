Maruti Nexa hits 1.31 million units in sales in five years since launch

Nexa premium retail network has increased its contribution to Maruti Suzuki total sales and has thus far had 1.3 million customers in the five years of its existence. Nexa currently offers S-Cross, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Maruti's overall product portfolio with the other products offered through the Arena network.

Nexa was established back in 2015 with the idea of offering a premium buying and service experience to prospective customers and owners. It was part of Maruti's strategy to reach out to newer customers who may want to experience a more connected and premium process when opting for a Maruti product. Surveys conducted by the country's largest car maker revealed that many - mainly in urban centers who desire and value personal care, warmth and attention in their car buying and ownership experience.

In a press statement issued by Maruti on Wednesday, the company informed that Nexa has managed to achieve these objectives and continues to reinvent itself with changign times. "We are proud to announce that NEXA continues to maintain its leading position as the third largest automobile brand in India," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "It helped us attract new set of customers who were earlier not considering us. This is evident from the fact that pre-determined buyers for NEXA cars have increased from 26% to over 50% in FY’2021.

Srivastava also added that there is a whole lot of thought process which goes behind deciding which Maruti product will be offered under the Nexa brand. "Matching the uniqueness and exclusivity of NEXA, the products sold at NEXA showrooms are carefully designed keeping in mind the global experience of Nexa customers," he said.

When first launched, Nexa only had the S-Cross in its showrooms but the product list has now gone up significantly. There are currently over 370 showrooms in around 200 cities in the country.