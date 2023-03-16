Mahindra XUV700 ADAS misuse: Another video of stunt on SUV surfaces

With increasing popularity of Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) in the Indian car market, more and more auto OEMs are offering the feature on their models. However, the question remains: Is India ready for such features yet? A few days after the viral video of a couple misusing ADAS on their Mahindra XUV700 surfaced online, yet another such video has come to light.

Uploaded a few weeks ago on Instagram, the video shows a man sitting on the front passenger seat but in the opposite direction with the seat fully inclined backwards and his legs stretched out. While there is no one in the driver seat of the moving SUV, the front passenger can be seen using his mobile phone and enjoying the drive.

Interestingly, the seat belt of the passenger seat is fastened in but it makes no sense because the occupant is facing in the opposite direction. There is at least one more passenger in the back seat who is making the video of the moving SUV.

The video shows that the occupants of the Mahindra XUV700 are misusing the vehicle's ADAS features to perform the stunt. They seem have no regard for their own safety as well as the safety of other vehicles on the road. However, this is not the first time such a video has come to light.

A few days ago, another viral video showed a couple in the front seats of their XUV700 being playful with each other while the man did not have his hands on the steering wheel neither was he attentive towards the road in the front. He can even be seen raising his legs across the seat in a relaxing mode as the SUV keeps on speeding down the highway.

Yet another video that surfaced recently, showed a man sitting on the driving seat of his XUV700 with his legs up. He could be seen playing cards with his friends while the SUV keeping rolling down the road.

Such stunts are possible using ADAS technology offered on the SUV by activating features such as adaptive cruise control to maintain the vehicle's speed based on the speed of the vehicle in front, automatic emergency braking to stop the vehicle in case it detects an obstacle on the road ahead, and lane keep assist to keep the vehicle between lanes even if the driver is too fatigued.

However, such technologies are advertised as only assistive in nature and cannot be a substitute for the driver. The drivers are advised to stay alert and attentive at all times with their hands on the steering wheel.

