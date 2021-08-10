Mahindra to recall nearly 30,000 pickup trucks due to fluid pipe issue

Mahindra on Tuesday informed that it will recall a batch of 29,878 pickup vehicles made between January 2020 and February 2021 to inspect and replace fluid pipes that are suspected for improper assembly. The company will carry out the inspection and subsequent rectification free of cost for all customers.

The auto maker said that it will individually contact the owner of each affected vehicle so as to ensure a hassle-free experience. The activity will be carried out in compliance with the voluntary code on vehicle recall, it added.

Last month, the company had announced a recall for inspection and replacement of diesel engines in some of its vehicles manufactured at Nashik factory. The engines were suspected of premature wear of some parts due to contaminated fuel that was filled in the select batch. The affected vehicles included a batch of less than 600 vehicles manufactured between June 21 and July 2 this year. In February, the automaker had recalled 1,577 units of its Thar SUV with diesel powertrain to replace faulty camshaft, an engine part.

In other news, Mahindra recently unveiled its new logo for all of its SUVs in the India product portfolio. The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be the first SUV from the car maker to sport the new visual identity. Through the new brand logo, the auto maker is looking at creating a new visual trait for its SUVs in the country. The logo underlines the brand statement 'Explore the Impossible' by reflecting the ambition and ability to take new challenges head on.

As part of its future plans, Mahindra is aiming to launch 23 products, including SUVs, electric vehicles and commercial vehicles in the country, by 2026. With its new launches, the company is aiming for leadership in the auto sector.