Mahindra Thar SUV has seen demand surge ever since its launch in October last year. Despite a huge waiting period, the Indian car manufacturer has announced that the iconic off-roader has received 50,000 bookings so far.

"We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered; it has, in fact, surpassed all our expectations," Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive Division Chief Executive Officer Veejay Nakra said.

Mahindra launched the new generation Thar SUV last year, in an attempt to make the bold off-roader more appealing for the urban enthusiasts. So far, it seems to have paid off given the kind of demand the SUV has witnessed since launch.

However, Mahindra could not anticipate the massive demand and failed to keep up with its production. By the end of 2020, the waiting period for a Thar SUV went as far as almost nine months. However, at the start of this year, Mahindra had promised to ramp up its production to meet customers' demand and brought down the waiting period to about five months. Mahindra had ramped up its facility near Nashik, Maharashtra, as well as resolved issues with supplier-end to meet the demand.

"We sincerely appreciate our customers' patience and unwavering confidence in us while we are working with our suppliers to ramp up production in these challenging times," Nakra noted.

The Mahindra Thar SUV was launched on October 2, 2020. The second-generation Thar is pinned on a completely new ladder-frame chassis and gets soft-top, hard-top and convertible rooftop as options. The 2020 Thar SUV had received more than 20,000 bookings within a month, making it one of the most successful launches of the year and product from the car maker. Soon, Thar SUV also became one of the safest vehicles on road in India. It passed the Global NCAP crash test in November last year, securing a four-star rating.



