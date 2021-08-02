Mahindra sees 91% jump in car sales, hopes Bolero Neo, XUV700 to further spike

Mahindra and Mahindra has reported almost two-fold rise in passenger vehicle sales last month, The Indian carmaker recorded sales of 21,046 units in July, compared to 11,025 units it could sell in the same period last year.

Mahindra and Mahindra issued a statement today, which said that it sold 20,797 units of utility vehicles, which include Mahindra Thar SUV, last month. In July, 2020, Mahindra saw sales of just 10,898 units of utility vehicles. Cars and vans sales were at 249 units in July, compared to 127 units in July last year.

Veejay Nakra, CEO of the Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, "More than 90 per cent of our dealerships and workshops are now operational across the country. We have seen significant increase in activity levels, enquiries and as a result, sales across our product portfolio."

Mahindra, along with all other carmaker around the world, is facing the issue of supply crisis of semiconductors. Nakra said, "We are doing everything to address it on priority, July has been an exciting month for us with two new product launches." Among these two launches is the new generation XUV700 SUV, which is likely to take place some time later this year around the festive season. It is also planning to bring in the new generation Scorpio SUV, which has bee spied testing on a number of occasions so far.

Mahindra recently launched the Bolero Neo SUV, replacing the older TUV300 and Bolero models. It also launched the Supro Profittruck range of small commercial vehicles. "Both launches have received very positive initial response and we are confident of building on this in the coming months," Nakra said.

The company said its total sales including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and exports were at 42,983 units last month.