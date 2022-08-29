Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to commence on September 26

Mahindra has said that the deliveries of the Z8-L variant of the Scorpio-N will be prioritized.

Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday announced that the deliveries of the all-new Scorpio-N SUV will commence in the country on September 26, on the festive occasion of Navratri. The company plans to deliver more than 7,000 units of the vehicle within the first 10 days of the commencement of the delivery. Deliveries of the Z8-L variant of the Scorpio-N will be prioritized as Mahindra has assured delivery in two months to Z8-L customers from the first 25,000 bookings.

Mahindra will communicate the delivery timeline for the first 25,000 bookings of the Scorpio-N through CRM channels starting tomorrow. The company will further communicate delivery timelines to customers of the SUV who booked post the 25,000-mark, within the next 10 days.

The company also revealed that while the waiting period for different variants vary, the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings will be just four months. Speaking at the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the all-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force."

Mahindra Scorpio-N has been built by the company on an all-new platform and the SUV registered over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes of bookings being opened on July 30 this year.

The new generation iteration of the Mahindra Scorpio comes with a host of updates on the exterior as well as inside the cabin. The SUV will lock horns with rivals such as Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and Hyundai Alcazar. The SUV will be made available in seven body colour options - Deep Forest, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, and Grand Canyon.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm or an mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm.

