Mahindra XUV700 to get Apple CarPlay from this date

Mahindra will soon be adding Apple CarPlay to XUV700. It already comes with Amazon Alexa and Android Auto.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 21:22 PM
Mahindra XUV700 is the successor to the XUV500.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mahindra has announced that they will be adding Apple CarPlay to XUV700 from 5th September. The customer would need to take the SUV to the nearest dealership and they would update the software of the vehicle. The CarPlay would also be able to render navigation directions into the digital instrument cluster itself. Moreover, there will also be ‘Enhanced SIRI’ support.

The XUV700 is one of the most feature-packed SUVs that you can get in the segment. The infotainment already comes with Amazon Alexa and Android Auto. There is a Luxury Pack also on offer that adds a bunch of features such as a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, knee airbag, passive keyless entry, Blind View Monitor, Electric door handles, wireless charging and a lot more.

The XUV700 comes with 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Armaan Jain)
The XUV700 has to compete against Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. The XUV700 also has to compete against the higher variants of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

The prices of XUV700 start at 13.18 lakhs (ex-showroom) and 24.58 lakhs (ex-showroom). Mahindra offers the XUV700 in two trims, there is AX and MX. The AX trim is further divided into three variants, AX3, AX5 and AX7.

It is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 200 Ps of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The diesel engine is offered in two tunes. The MX trim gets the lower tune in which the engine produces 155 Ps and 360 Nm. It comes mated to only a 6-speed manual gearbox. The AX trim gets the higher state of tune in which the engine produces 185 PS and 420 Nm with the manual gearbox or 450 Nm with the automatic transmission. The diesel engine also gets four drive modes. There are Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 21:22 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra Apple CarPlay
