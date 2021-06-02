In a possible bid to jumpstart sales at a time when the entire auto industry is feeling the brunt of Covid-19-induced lockdown and restrictions, Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday announced a number of offers to attract prospective buyers to its lineup of passenger vehicles.

Mahindra informed that it has come out with schemes, each of which aim to offer financial flexibility to customers and enhance contactless ownership experiences. The idea, as per the car maker, is to make Mahindra vehicles more affordable and improve the overall ownership experience.