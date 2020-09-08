Luxury on wheels: This Las Vegas company converts old school buses into hotels

Wanderlust in the times of Covid-19 can be risky as people are avoiding hotels and food outlets due to the fear of infection. In such uncertain times, a Las Vegas company has a solution to travel woes in this pandemic.

Aptly named MyBusHotel, the company converts old school buses into luxury hotels on wheels. They craft renovated buses that are high on convenience, comfort, function, and aesthetics. "We only build skoolies we would live in, and we are pretty demanding," the company website states.

MyBusHotel says that the vehicles are fit for long road trips as well as a full-time small house on wheels.

The company currently has three renovated buses - named Leon, Barbara, and Natasha with prices ranging from $45,000 to $64,000. Their fourth renovated bus called Georges is expected to be released soon. MyBusHotel says that the vehicles are fit for long road trips as well as a full-time small house on wheels. They come with bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, small living room and even a roof terrace.

(Also read: Americans shun flights, hotels; pick RVs for travel and stay during vacation)

The buses are equipped with solar panels, instantaneous water heater and other gadgets in order to make the kitchen fully equipped. This avoids the need for them to be connected to water and electricity at all times.

The renovated buses come with bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, small living room and even a roof terrace.

These buses vary in size and accommodate anywhere between three and eight people. Apart from the already renovated buses, the company also offers customisation options for its clients.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the company would offer their buses for rent but the renting activities are currently on hold, as per Car and Driver. However, they plan to roll out the rentals again once it is safe to do so.

(Also read: Volkswagen shows off Caddy California, the mini home with double bed, kitchen)

Renovated bus by MyBusHotel

MyBusHotel says that it works with a team of those experienced in travel and tourism industry and their vehicles are designed using those experiences as well as the codes of the French hotel industry.