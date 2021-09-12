Lotus reveals its all-new Emira GT4 concept race car

Lotus has revealed its all-new competition-spec Emira GT4 challenger recently. The concept race car has been developed in collaboration with RML Group and the automaker stated it as another milestone in the transformation of the brand towards its electrification goals. Lotus also, a few months ago, unveiled its last internal combustion engine model Emira.

Staying true to its racing DNA, Lotus' development team has focused on engineering to make the car more dynamic and provide the user with high-speed stability. The advanced composite bodywork by the automaker has made the car lightweight, that is, the car's dry weight stands at 1,260 kilograms. The company said that the car's exterior design will make it more aerodynamically abled. Lotus has used Toyota’s 3.5-litre V6 engine that will provide the racing car with a power output of 400 bhp and it has been paired with a six-speed xTrac paddle-shift gearbox.

Richard Selwin, race programme manager at Lotus said that working together with the RML Group on this car ensures that it will deliver top-notch performance. “The all-new Emira GT4 is an exciting next step following the hugely successful launch of the Emira road car," he said. Adding to that Simon Holloway, commercial director, RML Group said that the collaboration was a delight. “Both companies have a long and successful motorsport pedigree, and to bring that together at such an exciting time for Lotus is a welcome validation of our vision and values," he stated.

Lotus is planning to launch the Emira GT4 officially later this year at an event on the Hethel test track. The automaker aims to produce a limited number of the car for the 2022 season, however, it will increase its production for 2023 in line with global demand.