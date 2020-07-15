Lotus launches plug-and-play digital cluster for enhanced track day experience

Lotus has launched an all-new plug-and-play digital dashboard that comes pre-loaded with details of more than 4,000 race tracks from across the world. The 'Digital Instrument Pack' features integrated GPS technology and lap performance indicators, allowing drivers to measure, display and record data to perfect their racing lines and lap times.

The high-contrast six-inch TFT digital screen has been designed for Lotus Elise and V6 Exige models built from 2008 onwards and can be customised by drivers to suit their needs. The system can automatically recognise when drivers are near a circuit. Lotus says the dashboard that aims to enhance track day experiences, also illustrates how the sports carmaker has always been 'for the drivers.'

Lotus plug-and-play Digital Instrument Pack

The dashboard allows drivers to download the start/finish line co-ordinates so they can calculate lap times, then analyse their performance in real time on the digital display or later by downloading data to a laptop. The system even features a camera input, allowing drivers to add a portable action camera to capture the action from each exhilarating lap.

The new dashboard comes pre-loaded with details of more than 4,000 race tracks from across the world.

The digital cluster has been priced at £1,470 and can seamlessly fit into the Elise or Exige dashboard, replacing the original factory-fit instrumentation. “We know our customers... love to use their own vehicles on track days. Integrating a Digital Instrument Pack is only going to enhance that experience," Chris Hinks, Aftersales Director at Lotus, says.