London's iconic taxis to touch down in Delhi in electric form

Don't be confused if you are out and about in Delhi and end up spotting a taxi that is more a common sight on the streets of London. This is because London EV Company (LEVC) is all set to bring the vehicles to the Indian capital in electric form. Called TX, the taxis may have an exterior form near identical to the iconic taxis in London but at the core would be electric motors to ensure a cleaner drive.

Similar Bikes

LEVC recently announced a partnership with Exclusive Motors Pvt. Ltd to bring in the TX range in the Indian subcontinent, underlining not just a cleaner mobility option through its products but also employment opportunities. “I am pleased that LEVC’s innovative future mobility solutions is embracing the opportunities in India’s dynamic and growing electric vehicle market," said Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia. “The UK and India have ambitious plans to deepen our trade and investment partnership and bring benefits to both economies, and this is a great example of what we can do together."

There may well be much to look forward to because the TX is a zero-emission capable vehicle with an onboard charging system and a range extender. It can travel up to 101 kms but the company claims it also has a flexible range of up to 500 kms. Each unit has six seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants.

As a company, LECV finds its origins dating back to 1908 when the first dedicated black cab was specially designed and commissioned for use in London. But while its products have often defined the London streets, the company evolved to introduce electric TX in 2018 in order to keep pace with changing times.