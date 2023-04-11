Lexus completes six years in India, focuses on big-ticket sales expansion

Japanese luxury car brand Lexus has completed six years of its operations in India and to celebrate this milestone, the company held a an event in Bangalore in the presence of its customers. The company also launched the Lexus Taiken Card under the umbrella of its ‘Lexus Life’ services. The card will be extended to all existing and new Lexus owners.

It will provide its customers access to some of the most sought-after events of the world such as award show after parties or celebrity meet-n-greet or a VIP box at a sporting event. “We believe this offering is an ode to our guests who are true connoisseurs of experiences," said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

Also Read : Lexus plans to expand footprint in India to double its sales this year)

The OEM plans to further bolster its presence in India by expanding its customer base and enhancing its sales infrastructure. The company currently offers a range of electrified vehicles such as LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 350H, RX 500h, F-Sport Performance, NX 350h and the Made in India ES 300h.

The company recently also unveiled the fifth generation RX in the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi in January. The model comes with two powertrain options. - the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. The model sports brand's signature spindle grille and distinguishingly sharp and slim LED headlamps. It comes with various segment-first features such as a safety system+ 3.0.

The Lexus RX gets a spacious and feature-packed interior that sports a large 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the cabin has features like wireless charging. On the safety front, the RX model comes with features such as the Pre-collision System (PCS) with Vehicle detection and braking for Stationary, among others.

First Published Date: