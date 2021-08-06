Lewis Hamilton breaks promise of driving only EVs, spotted driving Pagani Zonda

Remember Lewis Hamilton's promise he made last year? In an interview with Reuters in September 2020, the Formula One driver told about his desire to drive electric vehicles only. He said that he would love to drive electric cars to offset the massive carbon footprint generated by F1 cars.

But, it seems Hamilton has broken his promise in less than a year. The British racing driver has been spotted driving his Pagani Zonda 760 LH in Monaco where is enjoying a vacation before hitting the track on August 29 at Belgian Grand Prix.

No wonder, despite his promise and keen attempt to keep his promise, Hamilton couldn't avoid the temptation of driving a V12 mean machine. Whenever he is in Monaco, one of his favourite vacation destinations, Hamilton has been spotted with this AMG-powered Pagani supercar.

In the last few months, apart from F1 performances, Hamilton also made headlines for his vegan lifestyle. He sold his private jet seen being driven to and from airports in electric cars. He told that he only drives Mercedes EQC. However, the latest video surfaced online revealing Hamilton driving his Pagani has made quite some headlines reminding of his last year's promise.

But, we actually, can't blame him considering the performance the Zonda is built for and his love for cars.

The Pagani Zonda is powered by a massive 7.3-litre V12 engine. It is based on the Zonda 760 RS. Hamilton is very fond of this car. He previously described this car as terrible to drive. "It's the best-sounding car I own, but handling-wise it's the worst. I got it in manual because I didn't like the Tiptronic version," he said.