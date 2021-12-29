Latest trailer of ‘The Batman’ provides closer look at new Batmobile

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer of The Batman movie which is set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022. The latest video gives a closer look at the superhero's new Batmobile, showing off its interior and roaring exhaust. The muscle car can be seen in a chase sequence whizzing past balls of fire and other obstacles.

The vehicle looks every bit menacing, mean and fast. It gets a matte black finish and sports LED headlights and red lights hidden that are behind the faux front grille. The trailer gives a striking glimpse of the rear of the Batmobile which is fully exposed and where the engine fits. The exhaust can be seen roaring with a blaze of fire coming out of it.

(Also read | The Batman movie: New Batmobile emerges as a retro muscle car in previous trailer)

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the interior of the vehicle which makes it look like a machine right out the future. Yet, the exterior looks very much like the Batman’s ride from the 1980s but as a modified machine with a rocket booster at the rear. The car seems to be borrow inspiration from Chevrolet Camaro, but is much longer in length. It also appears to have certain similarities with Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.

(Also read | This EV has looks of Batmobile, power to compete with Bugatti Chiron)

The new Batmobile rather gets a tank-like appearance with heavy modifications. It can be seen being driven by actor Robert Pattinson playing the role of the Batman in the new movie directed by Matt Reeves. In addition to Pattinson, the film will feature Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman as well as Jeffrey Wright, Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.

While the latest and previous trailers have garnered much attention on social media, fans are split in their opinions about the new car. While some think it is one of the best they have seen from the franchise, others expected an improved model from the ones used in the past.