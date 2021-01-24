Latest research reveals various uncomfortable parameters while commuting

Partnered Content

Today, the essence of ‘comfort’ is deeply subjective and will differ according to audiences. Each individual has his or her priorities, considerations, and perspectives on a plethora of subjects such as food, household chores, work, travel, etc.

According to a report by office commute platform MoveInSync, Indians spend more time in daily office commute than people in most countries in the world, with more than 2 hours on the road every day.

A recent research commissioned by Citroen India reveals that 92% of Indians find their drive to work as uncomfortable, in different scenarios. The survey was conducted across 10 cities with 1801 respondents of diverse ages and genders. Interestingly, further analysis reveal that almost 91% male and 92% female in India feel uncomfortable during their daily drive to work, on Indian roads. Another key findings from the research divulges that 49% Indians experience back ache, neck ache and other physical strains, while driving. Additional analysis reveal that 70% car owners in India feel that lack of space and storage, especially on a long drive makes them uncomfortable.

On a different note, the research also reveals that 59% Indians consider suspension, comfortable seating, ability to access features are most important features in the car.

Citroen India will launch its first product - New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, in India, by first quarter of 2021. The globally successful model is a classically SUV-shaped vehicle with large wheels, robust and muscular design, raised ground clearance and 100% unique Citroen personality. Today, globally, the brand’s leadership is illustrated by it’s “unique comfort" signature and encapsulated in the four key aims of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® Programme embodied in the C5 Aircross SUV:

To provide a Flying CarpetEffect for cushioning the discomfort from road bumps through the Progressive Hydraulic Cushion equipped suspension system

A stress-free travel environment Cocooned in Comfort with Acoustic Windscreen & Front Window glasses, seats with memory foam and 3 individually adjustable, reclining & modular rear seats that fold flat to offer a class leading boot space

Panoramic Life with brighter and airier cabin and relaxing views of the scenery outside especially with its Panoramic Sunroof

Intuitive Technologies to simplify life on-board which include the unique Grip Control System with multiple drive surface options, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Park Assist feature which enables you to park the car with only the brake and accelerator control while the car steers itself, Foot Operated Electric Tailgate, Engine Start & Stop function, a 12.3 inch Digital Driver Display, an 8 inch Infotainment Touchscreen with Phone Mirroring function, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto amongst a host of other technological features. The C5 Aircross SUV will also sport a 8-speed "Efficient Automatic Transmission" with Shift and Park by wire control, provides even more fuel efficiency and driving comfort.

All of the above elements of the Citroen Advanced Comfort clubbed together with the seamless customer experience that Citroenis going to offer in India are aimed at developing Products and Services created differently to move the society onwards while improving the well-being of people.