Last ever Bentley Breitling Tourbillon limited edition watch leaves factory

Bentley has collaborated with Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling since 2002 to make wristwatches, timepieces and in-cabin clocks. As the nearly two-decade partnership comes to an end, the companies released a final Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition watch series. The last watch from the 25-unit collection recently left the factory and is on the way to its owner.

The first collaboration between the companies took place when they designed an onboard Breitling clock for the car maker's Continental GT luxury grand tourer, which was debuted in 2003. Some of the notable collaborations between the two brands include the Breitling Bentley Supersports Light Body watch, the Breitling Bentley GT3 Limited Edition, the Bentayga dashboard Tourbillon clock and the Continental GT Speed Breitling Jet Team Series, among others.

The last 25-unit series of the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition watch was launched in April this year. Bentley says that the very last unit of the series will reach its owner soon and is set to be an iconic collectors’ timepiece for generations to come. It will represent the final collaboration between the two brands.

The two brands had also collaborated for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race after Bentley returned to it in 2003. Breitling became the official sponsor of Team Bentley. This partnership was also celebrated with the Bentley Le Mans Limited Edition Chronograph.

In 2019, when Bentley celebrated its centenary, Breitling launched the Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition watch. This was produced in 18K red gold and stainless-steel versions that also featured unique brown elm burl dials and a nod to the wood inserts in their Continental GT Number 9 Edition taken from the seat of Sir Tim Birkin’s legendary Bentley Blower from 1930.