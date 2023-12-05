Lamborghini celebrates 60 years milestone, showcases Urus Performante SUV

Lamborghini celebrated its 60th anniversary on 1st December at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi. The Italian manufacturer showcased a unique 6-piece mural of handcrafted canvases, a set of exclusive digitally printed collector’s edition replicas on porcelain plates, as part of the art showcase. Lamborghini will be donating 6,000 meals to those in need. Moreover, an Urus Performante SUV was also showcased at the event.

The art showcase is called ‘Shadanga’. Six visionary artists, each dedicated to one element of Lamborghini's history transformed the brand's iconic design language into captivating artworks. Each piece was then adorned by traditional Indian artisans. The murals measure 30 inches whereas the collector’s edition replicas on porcelain plates measure 7.5 inches.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “As we celebrate 60 years of Lamborghini's relentless pursuit of excellence, we are delighted to join hands with ‘The Plated Project’ to create a truly exceptional art showcase, ‘Shadanga’. This initiative not only pays homage to our iconic brand but also contributes to a meaningful cause."

Lamborghini also showcased its Urus Performante at the event. The Performante version can be considered a more track-focused version of the standard Urus. It is powered by the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The motor though has witnessed a power bump and now develops 657 bhp, up from the previous 641 bhp. Torque output remains the same at 850 Nm. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.3 seconds while the top speed is rated at 306 kmph.

Watch: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review

The Lamborghini Urus Performante gets styling updates with a new and more aggressive front bumper, carbon fibre splitter, new blacked-out air intake, as well as a new carbon fibre bonnet with cooling vents. The rear bumper has been redesigned as well with new air vents on the side, a carbon fibre diffuser. The profile remains the same but you do get new carbon fibre wheel arches with redesigned alloys with the optional 23-inch wheels.

The cabin on the Urus Performante gets revisions with new hexagon-shaped stitching on the seats. The ‘Performante’ badge makes an appearance extending to the seats, doors and roof lining. The interior is upholstered in black Alcantara while there’s also an option for leather. The digital console and infotainment screen get revised graphics giving a fresh look to the user interface. Customers can also opt for the Dark Package on the updated version. Lamborghini also offers the Ad Personam customisation program with the new Urus to further improve the personalised experience.

