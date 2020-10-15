Kia Seltos, Sonet spotted taking a ride in Indian Railways during transportation

A fresh batch of Kia Seltos, Sonet SUVs was recently spotted getting transported from Indian Railways. While car hauling trucks are the traditional mode of transportation from one part of the country to another, the Indian Governemnt is encouraging automakers to use Indian Railways which is claimed to be a quicker and more efficient way for vehicle transportation.

Earlier this week on Tuesday (October 13) 50th rake (train) of the Indian Railways’ new modified goods (NMG) wagons were flagged off from the Penukonda junction located in Andhra Pradesh. This junction is just 12 kilometres from Kia's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Anantapur district which has an overall 300,000-unit annual capacity.

In a recent tweet, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, announced, “Indian Railways is attaining new heights in the transportation of automobiles. From Penukonda, Andhra Pradesh alone, 50 rakes containing close to 5,000 cars have been dispatched till now."

With an aim to achieve a 20% share by the end of 2021-22 and 30% by 2023-24 in transportation of automobiles, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently met auto industry leaders to discuss future prospects. The total loading of automobiles through the railways was only 429 rakes in 2013-14, which has been ramped up to 1,595 rakes in 2019-20.

Apart from Kia, even country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki was found using the country's massive rail network. Maruti has reportedly shipped more than 670,000 cars using the Indian Railways Network since March 2014.

From April to September this year, the railways has loaded about 836 rakes of automobiles against 731 rakes in the previous year.