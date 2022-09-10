HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia India Reaches 1.5 Lakh Export Milestone In Three Years

Kia India reaches 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years

Kia has exported more than 1.5 lakh vehicles from India. They have five vehicles in the line-up, Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6 and Carnival.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2022, 12:21 PM
Kia Seltos and Sonet are two leading SUVs from the manufacturer. 
Kia Seltos and Sonet are two leading SUVs from the manufacturer. 
Kia Seltos and Sonet are two leading SUVs from the manufacturer. 
Kia Seltos and Sonet are two leading SUVs from the manufacturer. 

Kia India on Friday announced that they have crossed the 1.5 lakh export milestone and they continue to be the largest exporter of UVs in India. Kia has shipped 150,395 units to 95 countries, to date. It took them 3 years to reach this milestone. The manufacturer ships Seltos, Sonet and Carens to 95 different countries from India. Kia India has exported cars to the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific.

Kia started exporting back in September 2019. The first vehicle to be shipped to other countries from India was Seltos as it was also their first vehicle for the Indian market. In August 2022, the company recorded its highest ever monthly exports, dispatching 8,174 units.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Out of total exports, Kia Seltos contributed 72 per cent which was followed by Sonet and then Carens. The company has shipped 54,153 units in the first eight months of 2022, making it the largest Utility Vehicle (UV) exporter of the year. Kia India was also the highest UV exporter in 2021.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Needless to say, Kia Motors has been very successful in the Indian market. In fact, the manufacturer was able to turn a profit in just 2 years of entering India. Kia reported a profit of 1,111 crore after tax for the year ended March 2021.

Kia Motors currently has five vehicles under their line-up. There is Sonet, Carens, Seltos, EV6 and Carnival. The best-selling vehicle for Kia remains to be the Seltos, followed by Sonet. Kia is currently in the fifth position in the Indian market. They reported year-on-year growth of 33.27 per cent and sold 1,66,167 units in the first eight months of CY22. This figure is 27 per cent higher than the same period last year and much more than the industry growth of approximately 17 per cent.

 

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2022, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Seltos Sonet Carens Carnival
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024
In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024
Kia India reaches 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years
Kia India reaches 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years
Audi Q7 Limited edition launched at ₹88.08 lakh in India
Audi Q7 Limited edition launched at 88.08 lakh in India
BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of launch in India: Will go against MG ZS EV
BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of launch in India: Will go against MG ZS EV
TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared
TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city