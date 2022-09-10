Kia India reaches 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years

Kia has exported more than 1.5 lakh vehicles from India. They have five vehicles in the line-up, Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6 and Carnival.

Kia India on Friday announced that they have crossed the 1.5 lakh export milestone and they continue to be the largest exporter of UVs in India. Kia has shipped 150,395 units to 95 countries, to date. It took them 3 years to reach this milestone. The manufacturer ships Seltos, Sonet and Carens to 95 different countries from India. Kia India has exported cars to the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific.

Kia started exporting back in September 2019. The first vehicle to be shipped to other countries from India was Seltos as it was also their first vehicle for the Indian market. In August 2022, the company recorded its highest ever monthly exports, dispatching 8,174 units.

Out of total exports, Kia Seltos contributed 72 per cent which was followed by Sonet and then Carens. The company has shipped 54,153 units in the first eight months of 2022, making it the largest Utility Vehicle (UV) exporter of the year. Kia India was also the highest UV exporter in 2021.

Needless to say, Kia Motors has been very successful in the Indian market. In fact, the manufacturer was able to turn a profit in just 2 years of entering India. Kia reported a profit of ₹1,111 crore after tax for the year ended March 2021.

Kia Motors currently has five vehicles under their line-up. There is Sonet, Carens, Seltos, EV6 and Carnival. The best-selling vehicle for Kia remains to be the Seltos, followed by Sonet. Kia is currently in the fifth position in the Indian market. They reported year-on-year growth of 33.27 per cent and sold 1,66,167 units in the first eight months of CY22. This figure is 27 per cent higher than the same period last year and much more than the industry growth of approximately 17 per cent.

