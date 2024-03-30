Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Mar 2024, 13:35 PM
  • Kawasaki is offering its Good Times only for March and only on limited stock.
Kawasaki India has announced that they are offering Good Times vouchers on Vulcan S and Ninja 650. The Ninja 650 gets a 60,000 voucher whereas the Vulcan S gets a voucher of 30,000. It is important to note that the voucher can be availed only on limited stock and the offer is applicable from 1st March to 31st March.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at 7.16 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Vulcan S costs 7.10 lakh ex-showroom. Both motorcycles use the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled parallel twin engine but the tune is different to suit the characteristics of the motorcycle.

The Ninja 650 puts out 67 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 64 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Then there is the Vulcan S, it churns out 60 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm while the torque output stands at 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. Both motorcycles use a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India

The company recently launched the 2024 Z900 in the Indian market at a price of 9.29 lakh ex-showroom. So, the price has been increased by 9,000 over the 2023 model. It will be sold in two colour schemes - Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey. Kawasaki has not made any changes to the motorcycle cosmetically or mechanically.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon22.8 kmpl
₹ 5.79 - 6.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon21.0 kmpl
₹ 5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki  Ninja 400
Engine Icon399.0 cc Mileage Icon 24.18 kmpl
₹ 5.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Engine Icon451 cc Mileage Icon23.4 kmpl
₹ 5.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
Engine Icon1043.0 cc Mileage Icon17.2 kmpl
₹ 10.79 - 11.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2024, 13:35 PM IST
