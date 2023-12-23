Jeep launches ChatGPT-based AI tool to address customer complaints

Jeep India has launched a new service called ‘Jeep Expert’. It is essentially a Chatbot that uses ChatGPT and it is also integrated into the Jeeplife mobile application. Jeep says that this would help its customers by offering 24x7 help at their fingertips and delivering brand-specific answers to users.

What this Chatbot also does is eliminate the need for users to go through user manuals and brochures to search for simple information. All registered users of the Jeeplife mobile app can seamlessly engage with the Jeep Expert app.

Some of the key highlights of the Jeep Expert are that it provides 24x7 support to customers, answers questions about the brand, product features, basic off-roading capabilities, service tips, user manuals, connectivity features and more and Jeep says that the AI model can also handle and respond questions that it is not trained upon. Jeep has used the ChatGPT 3.5 AI model for the Jeep Expert whereas the latest ChatGPT model is 4.

In other news, Jeep India has rolled out year-end offers for December 2023 and customers can avail of benefits up to ₹11.85 lakh across the brand’s SUV range. The special benefits are only available till December 31, 2023, and include discounts, cash offers, and exchange bonuses that can be availed across Jeep dealerships pan India.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the company’s flagship offering and gets the maximum benefits of up to ₹11.85 lakh, while the Jeep Compass gets benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh. The Jeep Meridian three-row SUV gets benefits up to ₹4 lakh, along with financing options for up to 10 years. The Jeep Wrangler though does not get any benefits as part of the year-end schemes.

Also Read : From Compass to Grand Cherokee, Jeep brings year-end discounts of up to ₹11.85 lakh

The manufacturer also extended its support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung. The brand is offering roadside assistance and special offers on new models to customers whose vehicles have been damaged by the flood.

First Published Date: