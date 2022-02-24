Jeep and Cybertruck in one vehicle? This custom Gladiator Hellfire 6×6 is both

The custom Jeep Gladiator 6x6 has been equipped with a beefed-up suspension and a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine tuned to churn out 750 hp of power.

Aftermarket tuning and customization of vehicles is a major trend around the world and manufacturer Apocalypse has turned a Jeep Gladiator into a six-wheel monster with a Cybertruck-like front look. This custom Gladiator ‘Hellfire’ 6×6 is up for grabs on ebay for $219,999 (approx ₹1.6 crore).

The custom model comes with an ‘Oculus Tron’ front bumper that ditches the standard headlights found on Jeep vehicles and adopts an LED light bar, resembling the light bar that the Tesla Cybertruck will feature.

The model dons a completely bespoke front bumper and grille featuring two large red tow hooks.

There is a new windshield frame on the front and a set of large side steps to help with ease of access. Apocalypse has also installed Kevlar fenders and a lockable cover over the elongated bed of the vehicle. The vehicle gets full marine grade black leather on the inside that is weather resistant.

This custom Hellfire also does send its power through all six wheels, unlike a lot of other aftermarket 6x6 vehicles out there.

Aesthetically, the custom model features black door handles, black side windows trim and body-colored grille in Clearcoat paint. The rear window is removable. On the safety front, the vehicle offers airbag occupancy sensor, rear child safety locks, side impact beams, low tyre pressure warning system rear three-point seat belts and side impact beams.

Interior entertainment features include one LCD monitor in the front, eight speakers, fixed antenna, GPS antenna input and a streaming audio. The vehicle is being offered on ebay with a three-year warranty.

Mechanically, the custom vehicle has been equipped with a beefed-up suspension and a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine tuned to churn out 750 hp of power. This Hellfire also does send its power through all six wheels, unlike a lot of other aftermarket 6x6 vehicles out there. Transmission duties on the model are performed by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

