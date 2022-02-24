Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Jeep And Cybertruck In One Vehicle? This Custom Gladiator Hellfire 6×6 Is Both

Jeep and Cybertruck in one vehicle? This custom Gladiator Hellfire 6×6 is both

The custom Jeep Gladiator 6x6 has been equipped with a beefed-up suspension and a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine tuned to churn out 750 hp of power.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 10:55 AM
2022 Jeep Gladiator Oculus Tron 6x6 - Hemi Hellcat developed by Apocalypse (ebay.com)

Aftermarket tuning and customization of vehicles is a major trend around the world and manufacturer Apocalypse has turned a Jeep Gladiator into a six-wheel monster with a Cybertruck-like front look. This custom Gladiator ‘Hellfire’ 6×6 is up for grabs on ebay for $219,999 (approx 1.6 crore).

The custom model comes with an ‘Oculus Tron’ front bumper that ditches the standard headlights found on Jeep vehicles and adopts an LED light bar, resembling the light bar that the Tesla Cybertruck will feature.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Compass
1368 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 53.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc|Electric|Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The model dons a completely bespoke front bumper and grille featuring two large red tow hooks.

There is a new windshield frame on the front and a set of large side steps to help with ease of access. Apocalypse has also installed Kevlar fenders and a lockable cover over the elongated bed of the vehicle. The vehicle gets full marine grade black leather on the inside that is weather resistant.

(Also read | Mahindra tractor is transformed into a Thar lookalike, shares Anand Mahindra)

This custom Hellfire also does send its power through all six wheels, unlike a lot of other aftermarket 6x6 vehicles out there.

Aesthetically, the custom model features black door handles, black side windows trim and body-colored grille in Clearcoat paint. The rear window is removable. On the safety front, the vehicle offers airbag occupancy sensor, rear child safety locks, side impact beams, low tyre pressure warning system rear three-point seat belts and side impact beams.

Interior entertainment features include one LCD monitor in the front, eight speakers, fixed antenna, GPS antenna input and a streaming audio. The vehicle is being offered on ebay with a three-year warranty.

Mechanically, the custom vehicle has been equipped with a beefed-up suspension and a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine tuned to churn out 750 hp of power. This Hellfire also does send its power through all six wheels, unlike a lot of other aftermarket 6x6 vehicles out there. Transmission duties on the model are performed by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

 

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Gladiator Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck
Related Stories
Watch: Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout
21 Feb 2022
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with plug-in hybrid version, makes debut
22 Feb 2022
This electric Batmobile Tumbler replica is Batman's green ride, could be yours
21 Feb 2022
Watch: Honda Accord sedan gets stuck on drawbridge, escapes being crushed
23 Feb 2022
Limited edition Ducati XDiavel breaks cover
18 Feb 2022
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
22 Feb 2022
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV features teased ahead of launch
22 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS