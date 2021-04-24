Jawa Motorcycles honours Mayur Shelke for his heroics, gifts him this bike

Not all heroes wear capes. But mostly do have a ride. For India's newest hero - Mayur Shelke - it is going to be a Jawa motorcycle. His heroic act of running on railway track to save a child who was about to be crushed by an incoming train, went viral this week on social media and earned him heaps of praise.

Jawa Motorcycles decided to appreciate Shelke's effort to risk his own life to save the child by honouring him with one of their most popular motorcycles - Jawa forty two Golden Stripes Nebula Blue.

Anupam Thareja, Director at Jawa Motorcycles, was quick to laud Shelke’s act of heroism and promised to present him with a new Jawa motorcycle under the Jawa Heroes initiative.

He wrote, "The entire Jawa Motorcycles family sends across a heartfelt cheer to Pointsman Mayur Shelke. Our ongoing Jawa Heroes initiative recognises real heroes from all corners of India, and we're honoured to have him ride as part of the Jawa Kommuniti."

Later Jawa posted a picture of Shelke with the bike he has been gifted. Thareja shared the post and wrote, "This braveheart honours us by riding our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our continuing inspiration. To be as selfless, courageous and resourceful as you."

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also praised Jawa's gesture and said, "Not just because of his selfless act of bravery but because of the humility & charity he displayed post his recognition. What a privilege to have him accept our gift."

Shelke recalled his act of heroism saying, "When I saw CCTV footage myself, I couldn't believe that I had done it." He said the whole incident happened within a few seconds. Shelke, who himself became father recently, had not even informed his parents or wife about the incident, thinking it would unsettle them.

"My parents felt proud, though they were a little worried, thinking what if something had happened to me," he said.