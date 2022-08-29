Is Haryana the new Detroit of India? CM Khattar points to ‘H2H’ relationship

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest passenger car manufacturer, is setting up its third plant in the country in Sonipat's Kharkhoda. Its first-ever plant here was established four decades ago in Gurgaon, now called Gurugram, while its second is located in Gujarat. The company's R&D facility is located in Rohtak. For Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, his state's association with Maruti Suzuki is as deep as it is strong and has helped Haryana become an automobile hub.

Maruti Suzuki is looking at putting out around 10 lakh units each year from its newest facility once it is fully operational. Apart from boosting vehicle production, the factory is also expected to generate thousands of jobs. The first phase of the project is being established at a cost of ₹11,000 crore. The foundation stone for the facility was laid through virtual means by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Read more here)

Khattar, present in person at Kharkhoda, heaped praise on Maruti Suzuki and reflected on the state's association with the auto giant. “Maruti's first plant came up in Gurugram four decades ago, then Manesar plant came up. Gurugram become an icon city and in that Maruti has a major contribution," he said. “When Gurugram plant was set up, many industries flourished in Gurugram and nearby areas because of that plant and over the years the state has now become an automobile hub. We do not believe in B2B, G2G but H2H, i.e. Heart to Heart, relationship."

Khattar further said that around 50 per cent of all cars manufactured in India are produced in Haryana. Apart from Maruti Suzuki, a number of two-wheeler manufacturers have facilities here as well and it is estimated that around 60 per cent of all motorcycles come from here. Even brands like Hyundai, BMW, among others, which have manufacturing facilities elsewhere, have their respective corporate office headquarters here.

