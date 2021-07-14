Is BYD Yuan Pro a Chinese clone of Ford EcoSport?

Auto companies from China have often been accused of copying design features of popular global vehicle models, especially of the most hot-selling products worldwide. This has often led to intense litigation between the Chinese companies and global auto giants. Thus, it is not surprising that the Yuan Pro compact EV from Chinese car company BYD looks like a Ford EcoSport rip-off.

A brief side glance is enough to recognise that the Yuan Pro resembles the EcoSport and the rear spare wheel attached on the vehicle too is similar to the one on the Ford model. Though BYD claims that the Yuan Pro has been designed on the 'Dragon Face 3.0' design language, except for minor cosmetic changes, the compact EV looks like a clone of the Ford EcoSport.

BYD Yuan Pro's cabin is quite spacious and different from the EcoSport. Another distinct characteristic is the powertrain. While the EcoSport has an internal combustion engine, the Yuan Pro is electric. Yuan Pro's electric motor can produce 136 hp of power and 210 Nm of peak torque. On the inside, the Yuan Pro gets a multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with latest connectivity features.

Another latest example of a Chinese clone is a Volkswagen Beetle rip-off called Ora Punk Car electric vehicle. Ora, a brand owned by China's Great Wall Motors recently showcased its Punk Cat EV at the Shanghai Motor Show. The car may have a four-door set-up but the outer body is almost completely identical to the design of the iconic Beetle. In fact, Ora recently patented the car design and it is expected that Volkswagen will take a legal action soon.

While specifications of all of these cars may be different from others, design similarities are also often seen as infringement of intellectual rights.