Interim Budget 2024: How auto industry reacts to it

The interim Budget 2024 doesn't come with any big bang announcement but states that the government will continue supporting the EV ecosystem and infra

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the interim budget 2024, where she mentioned that the Indian government will continue to support the electric mobility ecosystem in the country. She stated that the government will continue supporting the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components as well as in the development of the EV charging infrastructure. However, there was no word on the extension of the FAME scheme, which remains a major demand from the industry.

When it comes to allocation for road infrastructure development, which received a major boost in the last few years, in the interim budget, there was no clear direction for that. Sitharaman mentioned that there will be an 11.1 allocation increase for infrastructure development, but that didn't reveal what would be the allocation for road infrastructure development, with which the growth of the auto industry is directly linked.

The auto industry stakeholders have shared their feedback on the interim budget 2024 announcements. Here's a quick look at what they think.