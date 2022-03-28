HT Auto
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model 

Located in Surat, this one-kilometre long road has six lanes and has been opened for traffic on a trial basis.Made of steel slag, an industrial waste, the road promises to be more durable than conventional roads.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 12:19 PM
Surat in Guajarat has become the first city in India to get a road that is made entirely with 100 per cent processed steel slag. The one-kilometre long road has six lanes and is a brainchild of the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) with help from the Ministry of Steel and Policy Commission and the NITI Aayog.

According to CSIR, the road is more durable than conventional roads in the country and can withstand damage that monsoon season tends to have. Located in Surat's Hazira Industrial Area, this particular stretch has been opened to traffic on a trial basis. Made of steel slag which is a waste material from steel industries, this road has a thickness that is 30 per cent less in comparison to conventional roads. While durability of the steel road is the prime focus, it is reported that at least 20 loaded trucks are passing through this stretch each day, it can also be a gamechanger in up-cycling steel slag which otherwise goes to landfills. The disposal of metallurgical and metal-processing waste in landfills is particularly hazardous for the environment.

Millions of tonnes of steel slag are produced by steel industries and these have had no alternate use thus far. If this particular experiment proves to be a success, more roads in the country could be given the same treatment. 

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 12:19 PM IST
