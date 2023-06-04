HT Auto
Home Auto News India To Become World's Largest Automobile Market By 2028, Says Nitin Gadkari

India to become world's largest automobile market by 2028, says Nitin Gadkari

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2023, 09:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari, has claimed that India will become the world's largest automobile market in five years, reports PTI. His comment comes at a time when India has overtaken Japan to grab the third spot in the list of the world's largest automobile markets. Currently, China is at the number one position, while the US holds the second position in the list.

Nitin Gadkari believes the Indian auto industry would help the country to be a super economic power and the number one economy in the world in future. (HT_PRINT)
Nitin Gadkari believes the Indian auto industry would help the country to be a super economic power and the number one economy in the world in future.

Speaking about the Indian automobile industry and the country's chance to become the world's largest automobile market, Nitin Gadkari said that at present, the size of the country's automobile industry is 7.5 lakh crore. The industry has so far created 4.5 crore jobs, and it pays the maximum Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the central and state governments, Gadkari further stated.

Also Read : With improved highways, India needs global standard vehicle tyres: Nitin Gadkari

The union minister also said that he is confident about India becoming the world's largest automobile market. He further said that the country's automobile industry would be sized at 15 lakh crore by 2028. "I am confident that within five years, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will be number one, and the size of the industry will be 15 lakh crore," the minister said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54.5 - 58.5 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56.94 - 66.12 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65.47 - 74.16 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62.2 - 71.25 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li
₹54.88 - 66.02 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Gadkari further stated that with this growth, the Indian auto industry would help the country to be a super economic power and the number one economy in the world in future.

While speaking about that, the minister further reiterated the need to move to greener and cleaner fuel options from the current fossil fuels, which the country relies on most for all its energy needs. "India imports fossil fuel worth 16 lakh crore every year. Green hydrogen and ammonia are fuels of the future. Our aim is to make India an energy-exporting country," the minister said.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2023, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari Indian auto industry
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 754 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city