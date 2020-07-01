India may soon get cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

Home >
2 min read.Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 10:11 AM IST
PTI
The government plans to launch a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims with a cap of ₹2.5 lakh per case.
The scheme assumes significance as India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents per annum, one of the highest globally, in which about 1.5 lakh people are killed and about 3 lakh are crippled.
For the cashless scheme for road accident victims, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will set up a Motor Vehicle Accident Fund under it, a communication to transport secretaries and commissioners of the states said on Tuesday.
NHA's (National Health Authority) robust IT platforms which are used for implementing AB-PM JAY (Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) may be leveraged to provide cashless treatment for road accident victims for treatment including the golden hour (first hour of the accident), the communication said.
"All road accident victims of Indian or foreign nationality will be considered eligible for the scheme as its beneficiary. The scheme will have a cap of ₹2.5 lakh/person/accident," as per the communication.
Trauma and healthcare services to road accident victim will be financed through an account which will be established under the MoRTH for the implementation of the scheme, it said.
"The funds will have contributions from the insurance companies through general insurance council for ensured vehicles and for hit-and-run-cases," it said and added that the ministry will pay for the accidents for uninsured vehicles.