Heading out on Independence Day in Delhi? Check roads, parkings out of bounds

Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for August 15, when India will celebrate 75th Independence Day. It has listed the roads and parkings which will be unavailable to commuters on that day.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for all those heading out in the national capital on August 15. The authorities has listed out the number of roads as well as common parking areas which will remain closed for regular commuters on that day. India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Monday next week. Security arrangements have also been finalised and expect barricades at major junctions for vehicle checking as well.

According to the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, vehicle movement around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am. Only authorised vehicles will be allowed on the road during this period. The Red Fort area turns into a fortress as the Prime Minister addresses citizens on every Independence Day from the ramparts.

Besides the Red Fort areas, eight more roads will also remain closed for regular commuters on that day. These roads are Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to Indraprastha Flyover.

For security purposes, most of Delhi borders will remain closed for public transport and commercial vehicles. The advisory says that the borders at Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri will be out of bounds for public and commercial vehicles between 10 pm to 11 am from August 13 to August 15.

All buses operating from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal have been asked to terminate their trips at Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road. Those heading towards Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi in a bus will have to go via Ring Road - NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge.

Besides these roads, the Delhi Metro too has issued advisory to its commuters regarding parking of private vehicles. The DMRC has said that several gates at at least four stations will remain closed from 6 AM on Sunday till 2 PM on August 15. These stations include the ITO, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate. However, regular Metro services will continue as usual.

