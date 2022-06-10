HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai's Biggest Auto Plants Output Hit Due To Strike By South Korean Truckers

Hyundai's biggest auto plants output hit due to strike by South Korean truckers

Hyundai Ulsan factory manufactures about 6,000 units of 17 kinds of vehicles a day which includes the Genesis SUV and its electric vehicle, Ioniq 5.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2022, 05:33 PM
File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose.

Hyundai's production at its biggest manufacturing complex came down to half due to component shortages, a consequence of a strike by South Korea's truckers'. Around 8,100 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union called for a strike to protest against the rising cost of fuel. The move disrupted the production and slowed work at ports. It is being feared that this might stress the already affected global supply chain.

According to a Reuters report, around 1,000 truckers started a strike at Hyundai's production facility located in Ulsan on Friday. Hyundai's Ulsan factory, before the strike began, had been running at almost full capacity. Though Hyundai shared about the disruption caused by the strike, the automaker refused to provide details. “There are some disruptions in our production due to the truckers strike, and we hope production would be normalised as soon as possible," said a Hyundai Motor's spokesperson.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99 - 11.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Hyundai to pilot autonomous car-hailing service with two Ioniq 5 EVs in Seoul )

Hyundai Ulsan factory manufactures about 6,000 units of 17 kinds of vehicles a day. This includes the Genesis SUV and its electric vehicle, Ioniq 5. Hyundai Motor's union official added, “Workers at Hyundai Motor's Ulsan factories normally work for two hours and have a 10-minutes break, but with current component procurement issues, factory workers were working only sporadically."

(Also read | India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced )

South Korea is one of the major suppliers of semiconductors, smartphones, autos, batteries and electronics goods. This latest development can further rise the uncertainty and stress the global supply chain that has already been disrupted due to the pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the current labour conflicts should be handled by law and principle. Kim Gyeong-dong, a trucker union official, mentioned that the union ran out of funds and hence will not be able to continue the strike for more than 10 more days. The truckers are demanding a pay hike and a pledge that an emergency measure guaranteeing freight rates would be extended.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 05:33 PM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Genesis
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai's biggest auto plants output hit due to strike by South Korean truckers
Hyundai's biggest auto plants output hit due to strike by South Korean truckers
Tourists fined ₹50,000 for driving Toyota Fortuner over sand dunes in Ladakh
Tourists fined 50,000 for driving Toyota Fortuner over sand dunes in Ladakh
In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle
In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle
BMW G 310 RR pre-launch bookings now open in India
BMW G 310 RR pre-launch bookings now open in India
China's May vehicle sales register dip of 12.6%
China's May vehicle sales register dip of 12.6%

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city