Hyundai to give car maintenance offers for seven days. Check out dates here

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced the commencement of Nationwide Freedom Drive on Friday across all Hyundai workshops. This move is to provide customers with worry-free car maintenance. This will be a seven-day drive starting from 14 August to 21 August offering benefits on car maintenance. It will also offer special discounts on extended warranty, mechanical labour and roadside assistance.

The freedom drive will offer about 10 percent discount on extended warranty and about 20 percent discount on roadside assistance. The company will also offer about a 15 percent discount on mechanical labour for customers who could not get their car serviced from January to June this year.

The Director of sales, marketing and service Tarun Garg shared that Hyundai is a customer-oriented organisation to provide customers unmatched services. “Hyundai as a customer-first organization has always innovated products and services to provide unmatched ownership experience to our customers. Hyundai Freedom Drive is a nationwide service camp conceptualized to provide a seamless service experience and enhanced peace of mind for our customers," he said.

One can experience Hyundai service facilities via 360° digital and contact-less service. The company ensures a touch-free service by offering them online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home or office to online payment facility. This is based on customers choice and preference of location. A prospective customer can also use Hyundai Chatbot to look up new vehicles, book test drives, make bookings or schedule service of their vehicles. Hyundai has about 1,323 workshops that offer these services.