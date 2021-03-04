Hyundai to abandon 2G powered first-generation BlueLink in the US market

Modern-day cars and motorcycles are more about technologies, connected features than just being automobiles, a medium of moving from point to point. Hyundai is one of the major carmakers in the world has introduced its BlueLink technology that brings a host of connected features. However, the automaker has reportedly decided to stop supporting its first-generation BlueLink available in the older vehicles in the US market.

The South Korean auto manufacturer has decided to no longer be supporting the first-generation BlueLink after 31st December 2021.

The first-generation BlueLink telematics services are available in select models that were built between 2012-2016. The reason behind abandoning the first-generation BlueLink is it is powered by the old 2G technology that is being phased out by telecom companies across the world.

Stopping the support for first-generation BlueLink telematics services means the select Hyundai models will lose some functionality such as Automatic Crash Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Tracking among others. However, Hyundai says that annual subscription holders will get a prorated refund.

The affected vehicles include the 2012-2014 BlueLink equipped cars and all 2015 models except Sonata and Genesis. Among the 2016 models, the models like Elantra, Elantra GT, Veloster, Sonata Hybrid, Santa Fe, and Equus will be affected due to this move.

In the US market, Hyundai offers three different packages for BlueLink, which are - Connected Care, Remote, and Guidance. After the trial period is over, each of these packages is available for $9.90/month or $99/year.

In India too Hyundai offers BlueLink connected technology for its select models that include Venue, Aura, Creta, Verna, and Tucson. The BlueLink technology onboard these Hyundai models comes with safety features such as SOS / Emergency Assistance, roadside assistance, and stolen vehicle tracking among others. While Hyundai has decided to stop supporting the first-generation BlueLink, it is not sure what will be the automaker’s move for the US market.