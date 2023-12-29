Hyundai ropes in Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador ahead of 2024 Creta launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) today announced that they have onboarded Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as their brand ambassador. This news comes ahead of the 2024 Creta unveil which is scheduled to happen on 16th January. Shah Rukh Khan is also the brand ambassador for Hyundai. In fact, he has been associated with the brand for over two decades now and recently took delivery of 1,100 unit of Ioniq 5.

Hyundai is currently working on launching the 2024 Creta on 16th January. Creta has been an incredibly successful proposition for the manufacturer as it set the benchmark for other mid-size SUVs. The 2024 Creta will get some significant cosmetic changes. There will be updates to the interior as well. Moreover, Hyundai will also end up adding Advanced Driver Aids System to the mid-size SUV. The price of Creta will also go up once the facelift is launched.

Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan takes delivery of a swanky new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV.

Welcoming Deepika Padukone to the HMIL family, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador. Her magnetic charm and illustrious career perfectly aligns with Hyundai Motor India's young and dynamic brand. Deepika's influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with a diverse audience, especially the vibrant youth. In this exciting partnership, we envision Deepika as the perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between our cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic. Her spirit mirrors the essence of Hyundai Motor India, where innovation meets passion. We believe this collaboration will elevate our brand presence and create a profound connection with the energetic and forward-thinking audience we aim to reach. Together with Deepika, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative that inspires the next generation of automotive enthusiasts."

First Published Date: