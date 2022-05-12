HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Recalls Over Two Lakh Sonata Sedans Due To Faulty Fuel Hoses

Hyundai recalls over two lakh Sonata sedans due to faulty fuel hoses

Hyundai Motor has received 38 reports of problems related tp Sonata sedans in the US, but there are no confirmed cases of crashes, fires or injuries.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2022, 01:31 PM
File photo of Hyundai Sonata 
File photo of Hyundai Sonata 
File photo of Hyundai Sonata 
File photo of Hyundai Sonata 

Hyundai Motor has issued a recall for more than 215,000 sedans in the US because issues in the fuel hoses can cause leak in the engine compartment and ultimately lead to fires. The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem back in 2020. In documents posted US safety regulators, the automaker mentioned that a low pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine, causing fuel leaks.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

In the 2020 recall, Hyundai dealers inspected the hoses and replaced them if they were damaged. If not, heat-resistant tape was installed. However, this time, all of the faulty hoses will be replaced. Hyundai has received 38 reports of problems in the US, but there are no confirmed cases of crashes, fires or injuries.

(Also read | Hyundai steps up mobility game with new R&D centre in Bozeman)

The carmaker will start notifying the owners about the recall starting July 5. The latest recall comes after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stepped up a series of investigations into engine compartment fires that have plagued Hyundai and its affiliate Kia.

In December, the safety agency consolidated two investigations from 2017 into a new engineering analysis covering more than three million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years. At the time, NHTSA had received 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that had already been recalled.

In a separate development, the company is working on establishing a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the US and has been in discussions to build a facility in Georgia, near its existing plants for the Hyundai and Kia brands, Reuters reported, citing sources. Details of the investment, including its projected cost and the number of jobs it would be expected to create, is not known at the moment.

(with inputs from AP)

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 01:31 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai Sonata
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295

Latest News

Elon Musk impressed by Volkswagen, calls it second only to Tesla in EV world
Elon Musk impressed by Volkswagen, calls it second only to Tesla in EV world
Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to offer service support to its B2B customers
Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to offer service support to its B2B customers
Ford sells Rivian shares for $214 million
Ford sells Rivian shares for $214 million
EV maker Ola Electric's chief marketing officer Varun Dubey quits
EV maker Ola Electric's chief marketing officer Varun Dubey quits
Volkswagen to launch electric SUV and pickup truck in 2026, but there is a catch
Volkswagen to launch electric SUV and pickup truck in 2026, but there is a catch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city