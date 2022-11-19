Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition sold out within 24 hours

One of the most anticipated EV in the global market is the Ioniq 6 by Hyundai. They already have the Ioniq 5 which is an incredible success globally and will be launching soon in India as well. The manufacturer showcased the Ioniq 6 in July and it is the second vehicle from Hyundai to be based on the e-GMP platform. Hyundai has announced that the First Edition of the Ioniq 6 has already been sold out within the first 24 hours of launching.

The Ioniq 6 First Edition is limited to just 2,500 units and as mentioned above, all of them are sold out. What's special about the First Edition is the matte black finish on its 20-inch wheels, black aluminium ‘H’ emblems on the front bumper and rear boot door underline, exclusive leather combination seats featuring Grey Tartan fabric inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept, and dedicated First Edition Econyl floor mats with Grey Tartan highlights.

The all-wheel drive version of the Ioniq 6 comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack. Hyundai claims a driving range of up to 614 km on a single charge. The Ioniq 6 is based on 400V architecture so it can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes if one can find the right charger. There is also a smaller battery pack on offer which measures 53 kWh. It has a driving range of 429 km as per Hyundai.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is prepping to launch the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market. They recently announced that they will be taking the electric crossover and discovering 7 wonders of India ahead of debut before they launch the vehicle in the Indian market. Ioniq 5 EV will visit the Golden Temple, Taj Mahal, Temples of Khajuraho, Ancient Ruins of Nalanda, Konark Sun Temple, Hampi and Gomteshwara Statue.

