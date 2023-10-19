Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition revealed for the US

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the production version of the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum edition in the US. The limited edition offering celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary and is a result of the partnership between the House of Mouse and the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets Disney-themed touches for the special edition and production will be restricted to only 1,000 units.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition was first showcased as a concept at the 2023 New York Auto Show and the production version was unveiled during the reality show Dancing with the Stars in the US. The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition gets special touches including the Gravity Gold matte paint scheme along with the Disney100 badging and logos on the seat. The alloy wheels are also reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s ears. The special edition also gets a Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip and a Disney-themed welcome screen whenever you turn the car on.

The cabin gets gets Disney-themed logos and badges, while the screen also gets a Disney-themed welcome UI

Compared to the concept, the Ioniq 5 Disney100 misses out on the lamp screen that created sparkling animation across the headlights and taillights, while the pixie dust etched into the moonroof has also been given a miss. The cabin had a synchronised light show with multiple colours that haven’t made it to the production model either.

Hyundai has not confirmed if there are any mechanical changes to the Ioniq 5 Disney edition. The model is expected to continue with the same electric motor and battery combinations. The US-spec Ioniq 5 is offered with rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) options. The RWD makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, while the AWD versions produce about 320 bhp and 605 Nm. Battery options include a 58 kWh unit on the base variant, while the higher variants get a 77.4 kWh battery.

Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is on sale only in the US for now with no announcements made of the limited edition arriving in other markets. Hyundai Motor India also retails the Ioniq 5 and the electric SUV has had a rather positive response in terms of sales performance. The electric SUV is priced at ₹45.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). India gets the RWD version of the offering with a 72.6 kWh battery pack promising a 631 km (ARAI) range.

On a related note, Hyundai is working on the updating the Ioniq 5 which is expected to arrive next year. More recently, the automaker introduced the Ioniq 5 N packing more power and performance on the electric offering.

