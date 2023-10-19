HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition Launched In The Us

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition revealed for the US

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the production version of the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum edition in the US. The limited edition offering celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary and is a result of the partnership between the House of Mouse and the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets Disney-themed touches for the special edition and production will be restricted to only 1,000 units.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2023, 14:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition gets Disney-themed touches for the special edition and production will be restricted to only 1,000 units
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition gets Disney-themed touches for the special edition and production will be restricted to only 1,000 units

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition was first showcased as a concept at the 2023 New York Auto Show and the production version was unveiled during the reality show Dancing with the Stars in the US. The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition gets special touches including the Gravity Gold matte paint scheme along with the Disney100 badging and logos on the seat. The alloy wheels are also reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s ears. The special edition also gets a Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip and a Disney-themed welcome screen whenever you turn the car on.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition
The cabin gets gets Disney-themed logos and badges, while the screen also gets a Disney-themed welcome UI
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition
The cabin gets gets Disney-themed logos and badges, while the screen also gets a Disney-themed welcome UI

Compared to the concept, the Ioniq 5 Disney100 misses out on the lamp screen that created sparkling animation across the headlights and taillights, while the pixie dust etched into the moonroof has also been given a miss. The cabin had a synchronised light show with multiple colours that haven’t made it to the production model either.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹ 44.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC40 Recharge
₹ 55.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9 Concept
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Hyundai has not confirmed if there are any mechanical changes to the Ioniq 5 Disney edition. The model is expected to continue with the same electric motor and battery combinations. The US-spec Ioniq 5 is offered with rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) options. The RWD makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, while the AWD versions produce about 320 bhp and 605 Nm. Battery options include a 58 kWh unit on the base variant, while the higher variants get a 77.4 kWh battery.

Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is on sale only in the US for now with no announcements made of the limited edition arriving in other markets. Hyundai Motor India also retails the Ioniq 5 and the electric SUV has had a rather positive response in terms of sales performance. The electric SUV is priced at 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). India gets the RWD version of the offering with a 72.6 kWh battery pack promising a 631 km (ARAI) range.

On a related note, Hyundai is working on the updating the Ioniq 5 which is expected to arrive next year. More recently, the automaker introduced the Ioniq 5 N packing more power and performance on the electric offering.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2023, 14:37 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai US Hyundai India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.