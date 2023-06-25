Hyundai Ioniq 5 proves its mettle at Nürburgring Racing Circuit

Hyundai Motor Company is testing the Ioniq 5 at Nurburgring racetrack
It is considered to be one of the most difficult race tracks in the world
Hyundai is also working on a high-performance version of the Ioniq 5, called Ioniq 5 N
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will make its global debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
The event is scheduled to happen in July
The Ioniq 5 N gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the standard Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 N shares its E-GMP platform with the Ioniq and the Kia EV6
It gets an enlarged cooling area with N-specific efficient radiator packaging
There are also new heat management solutions