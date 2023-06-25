Hyundai Ioniq 5 proves its mettle at Nürburgring Racing Circuit

Published Jun 25, 2023

Hyundai Motor Company is testing the Ioniq 5 at Nurburgring racetrack

It is considered to be one of the most difficult race tracks in the world

Hyundai is also working on a high-performance version of the Ioniq 5, called Ioniq 5 N 

 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will make its global debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The event is scheduled to happen in July

The Ioniq 5 N gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the standard Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 N shares its E-GMP platform with the Ioniq and the Kia EV6

It gets an enlarged cooling area with N-specific efficient radiator packaging

There are also new heat management solutions
