Hyundai Creta records highest-ever sales in January, 15,037 units sold

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that Creta recorded the highest-ever domestic sales. The first-generation Creta registered sales with a total sales figure of 4,67,030 units from June 2015 to Feb 2020 whereas the second-generation Creta registered sales figures of 3,71,267 units from March 2020 to January 2023. Hyundai has sold 8.3 lakh units of Creta since June 2015. Apart from this, the manufacturer also updated the Creta recently and is also working on a facelifted version which will launch in India next year.

Hyundai Creta now gets a boost in safety features. The manufacturer has added several safety features that are now offered as standard on the Creta. It gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Start Assist Control, Rear Disc Brakes, Seatbelt Height Adjustment and ISOFIX mounts. Hyundai has also equipped Creta with a 60:40 Split Rear Seat as a standard.

The SUV also gets updated engines that are now BS6 Stage 2 compliant and get Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature which helps in boosting fuel efficiency during stop-and-go driving conditions. The engines are also now E20 fuel ready.

The prices of Creta start at ₹10.64 lakh and goes up to ₹18.68 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Creta is offered in seven variants. There is E, EX, S, S+, SX Executive, SX and SX(O). There is also a Knight Edition that is offered only on S+ and S(O) trims.

The engines on offer are a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The naturally aspirated petrol engine and the diesel engine gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard whereas the 1.4-litre turbo petrol comes mated to a 7-speed DCT. The customer can opt for a CVT transmission with the naturally aspirated petrol engine and there is also a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the diesel engine.

Hyundai Creta competes against the Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG Astor. Because of the pricing, the Creta also goes against MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Mahindra XUV700.

