Home Auto News Hyundai Creta becomes India's most exported SUV in 2021

Hyundai Creta becomes India's most exported SUV in 2021

A total of 32,799 units of Hyundai Creta SUV were exported to overseas markets last year, registering a growth of 26.17% YoY.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 01:05 PM
Creta has been a power player for Hyundai (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Hyundai Creta has become the country's most exported SUV in 2021 by registering a growth of 26.17 % YoY. A total of 32,799 units of the SUV were exported overseas from India last year as compared to 25 995 units of Creta being exported in the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motor India exported a total of 42 238 SUVs last year, which included models such as Venue and Creta Grand.

The exports figure for Venue stood at 7,698 units while that for Creta Grand stood at 1,741 units. With its milestone achievement, Hyundai maintained the SUV leadership position in the domestic market for calendar year 2021. The company said that Creta encapsulates its commitment to the government's ‘Make-in-India' vision.

(Also read | Hyundai India looks to maintain leadership position in SUV segment in 2022)

The company has already shipped over 2.62 lakh units of SUVs overseas with Creta contributing over 93% to the total figure, along with Venue, making the automaker one of the leading SUV exporters in the country. “Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike. It has (played a) strategic role in Hyundai's Global SUV portfolio," said Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

(Also read | Hyundai India to launch six electric cars by 2028, focus on charging infra)

Hyundai India last year launched models such as Creta, i20, Verna and Alcazar in select global markets, expanding its export outreach. It also began shipments of the new N Line and LPG variants of its existing models in some key markets abroad including South Africa and Peru, respectively. Additionally, it added four new markets to its list of export countries – Dominica, Chad, Ghana and Laos.

Hyundai India's cumulative exports last year stood at 1,30 380 units last year, registering a growth of 31.8 % over the year-ago period despite the global semiconductor crisis and intermittent lockdowns in various global markets. The automaker witnessed a growth of 91 % in its export orderbook thanks partly to the pent-up demand of customers.

 

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Creta Hyundai Verna Hyundai Venue Hyundai i20 Creta SUV
