Hyundai India looks to maintain leadership position in SUV segment in 2022

Hyundai Motor India is aiming to maintain its leadership position in the SUV segment this year as well, after having dominated the segment in 2021 with the sale of over 2.5 lakh SUVs. The demand for its models like Creta and Venue have continued to be robust, a senior company official told PTI.

The car maker has led the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment in the country for two consecutive years now - 2020 and 2021, and it now expects to dominate the segment this year as well. Hyundai sold 1.8 lakh SUVs in 2020 and dispatched 2.52 lakh units in 2021.

This is especially interesting at a time when SUV sales have been growing in the country at a fast pace. In year 2020, SUVs accounted for around 29 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales in the country, which went up to 37 per cent in 2021.

The company's India Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, Tarun Garg told PTI that the company has sold over 8.34 lakh SUVs in the past five years. "So, we feel confident that we should continue to do well as far as the SUV space is concerned. We have a complete range which puts us in an advantageous position," he noted.

Garg added that the SUV segment continues with its unabated growth and the company is well-positioned to lead the space. He added that the shift towards SUVs would continue in the domestic market as the vehicles have become a kind of status symbol for buyers. “There is also a perception that SUVs are safe. Besides, high ground clearance is an additional benefit to driving in any kind of terrain," he said.

However, Garg also noted that the unprecedented demand for SUVs has led to an increased waiting period and the company is making all efforts to ramp up the production.